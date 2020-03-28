Ohio Turnpike says employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WJW) — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said Friday one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee works at Exit 218, Niles-Youngstown.

According to a press release, the employee is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

The health and safety of our employees, vendors, contractors and customers is our top priority. Our immediate response has been to take all actions necessary to manage the situation effectively and swiftly. All necessary steps are being taken to promptly inform everyone who may have come into close contact with the affected employee while at Exit 218 so they may self-quarantine and/or seek medical advice or attention, as necessary.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said it’s taking steps to further decontaminate the interchange and will comply with protocol and instructions from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

All employees must take their temperature before reporting to an Ohio Turnpike facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher should self-quarantine and call a doctor, the commission said.

