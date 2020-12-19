Ohio to receive smaller 2nd-week coronavirus vaccine supply

Several other states also say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its second week of distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio says the next weekly shipment of its Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be lower than previously estimated.

Melanie Amato is a spokeswoman for the Department of Health, which is overseeing the vaccine distribution for Ohio. She says previous estimates for the second full week of Pfizer vaccines were about 123,000 doses.

Amato said Friday the current allocation is about 70,200. She says the second allocation is lower than previously estimated by the federal government.

