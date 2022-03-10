COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Two years after the first COVID-19 cases were identified in Ohio, the state health department has decided to no longer post daily updates on cases.

The announcement came from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff at a press conference Thursday. The new policy will begin next week.

ODH weekly reports will be released every Thursday. Dr. Vanderhoff said Ohio was one of the few remaining states reporting daily totals.

He said the new model focuses on the severity of cases and the stress put on hospitals.

The 7-day moving average shows a 3.2 percent positivity for COVID cases, according to ODH data. In January that number was above 28%.

Currently, 729 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Of those, 147 are in the ICU.

There are hospital admissions in every age group, according to OHA data, but they have decreased dramatically.