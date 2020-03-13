Ohio to continue school breakfast, lunch programs during coronavirus closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that schools will receive funding to continue breakfast and lunch programs while closed due to coronavirus concerns.
According to DeWine, the United States Department of Agriculture approved two of the state’s waivers to keep the programs going while schools are closed.
DeWine confirmed 13 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Friday. There are currently 159 people under investigation for the disease.
All public, private and charter schools K-12 are closed for an “extended spring break” starting Monday.