Ohio to begin vaccinating students on college campuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday vaccination efforts that will go directly to college campuses and allow employers to conduct their own clinics to give COVID-19 shots.

Beginning next week, college campuses in Ohio will begin offering vaccinations to students before they break for the summer by May 1.

Businesses will be allowed to open up private clinics beginning April 12 to vaccinate their staff.

The move is a reversal of policy by DeWine, who had told health care providers earlier this week to stop scheduling clinics that aren’t open to the public.

