Ohio teens return from trip to Myrtle Beach with COVID-19

"This year, the kids came home with more than sand in their shorts," the superintendent said

by: John Lynch and D.K. Wright

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) “It’s a rite of passage but this year, the kids came home with more than sand in their shorts — they got COVID 19,” said Bellaire Schools Superintendent Darren Jenkins.

He said the numbers are unclear and it was a diverse group.

“There were graduating seniors from our district, and Shadyside and other places,” he said. “There were underclassmen and there were those who had graduated several years ago.”

So Bellaire has suspended all extracurricular activities for the time being and closed the buildings to everyone.

He said the schools will be deep-cleaned and sanitized, and activities will only be resumed when everyone is out of quarantine.

