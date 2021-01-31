Ohio teachers to start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday

OHIO (WTRF) — Many Ohio teachers are relieved as their vaccination plan kicks off Monday.

Governor Mike DeWine says around 55,000 doses will go to school staff each and every week. That’s in addition to the 100,000 available for the older population.

Districts that are included in the first week have been notified, and include several in Columbiana County. All other districts will be included in the next four weeks so that kids can be back in school as soon as possible

he OEA president commented that there’s no way to replace the in-classroom connection between students and teachers.

Governor DeWine says he’s aware of the desire to return immediately, but the state just doesn’t have enough supplies to do so.