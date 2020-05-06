Ohio state rep. says he won’t wear face mask

Rep. Nino Vitale, R-85th District, posted a message on Facebook this week saying faces are the likeness of God

URBANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A state representative from Urbana said he will not wear a face mask, even though the state health department and Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging everyone who can to do it.

Rep. Nino Vitale, R-85th District, posted a message on Facebook this week saying faces are the likeness of God and he “wants to see his brothers and sisters.”

“This is not the entire world. This is the greatest nation on earth founded on Judeo-Christian Principles. One of those principals is that we are all creatures in the image and likeness of God. That image is seen the most by our face. I will not wear a mask,” Vitale wrote.

In Vitale’s post, he mentions conflicting information coming from state officials about the necessity of wearing a mask.

In early April, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said masks weren’t necessary but then later advised wearing them after new information about how the virus is spread was discovered.

Now, most employees at Ohio businesses are required to wear a mask and customers are encouraged to do so.

Vitale has also been vocal about reopening Ohio’s economy, saying the “citizens of Ohio have been put under house arrest,” using hashtags such as #OpenOhioAllTheWay, #OpenOhioNow and #FreedomAndLiberty.