Ohio State plans to test students for COVID-19 twice a week

The president said it's due to more contagious coronavirus variants

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Starting next week, Ohio State University will resume testing every student for COVID-19 twice a week.

OSU President Kristina Johnson sent a letter out this week to both on-campus and off-campus students to let them know of the change.

She said it’s due to more contagious coronavirus variants being reported. She warned these cases are trending toward becoming dominant among the cases at OSU.

Johnson said staying vigilant now will help the university get back to more in-person activity in the fall.