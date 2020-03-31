Ohio starts ventilator inventory to better track equipment during fight against coronavirus

A new order requires weekly online reporting of the devices by any entity in the supply chain

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is going to start taking inventory of all the ventilators and other breathing machines in the state to better help fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health would issue a new order requiring the inventory start being reported this week.

The order requires weekly online reporting of the devices by any entity in the supply chain, from its manufacturing to its use, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, and others.

“This will allow for the identification and redistribution of machines from health care providers who are no longer performing elective procedures,” DeWine said.

The order will also allow regional hospital groups to redistribute the equipment to where it is most needed in their region.

In addition to mechanical ventilators, entities must report CPAP and VPAP machines as well as other devices and tubing.

The order does include exemptions for ventilators in personal use or ventilators being transported through the state.

The inventory is to be reported to the state website, coronavirus.ohio.gov/ventinventory, each Wednesday by 5 p.m., with hospitals reporting in daily.

“The first reporting will be tomorrow,” DeWine said.