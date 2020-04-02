Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio senator encouraging small business owners to take advantage of new program

Coronavirus

This is gonna save a lot of small businesses, I think, from closing their doors," Sen. Portman said

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Closed business sign

Credit: GettyImages/Thomas Winz/Collection/The Image Bank

(WKBN) – Ohio Sen. Rob Portman is urging small business owners to take advantage of a new program that was included in last week’s stimulus package.

It’s known as the SBA7 program, which would allow small business owners to apply for loans through their banks or credit unions, instead of hoping for funding from government agencies.

“It can be used for payroll. It can be used for paying rent, mortgages, can use for utilities, and if it’s used for those purposes, it’s forgiven. In other words, it becomes a grant, not a loan. This is gonna save a lot of small businesses, I think, from closing their doors,” he said.

Portman said the new program should be in place by early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com