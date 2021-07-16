Ohio Senator backs proposed legislation to add new guidelines protecting workers from COVID variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – New legislation co-sponsored by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) would provide more information to federal workers on how they are being protected against COVID-19 in the workplace.

This legislation would provide information about workplace safety plans to workers and their families in Ohio and across the country. The Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act – named after a Virginia federal worker who passed away from COVID-19 complications – would require federal agencies to publish and communicate their COVID-19 safety plans, setting a precedent for increased agency transparency around critical safeguards.

There are over 78,000 federal workers in Ohio. In Greene County, home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, federal workers account for nearly one-third of all employment in the county.

The legislation was also introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and passed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on May 13, 2021. It now awaits a vote on the House floor.

According to this legislation (Full text of the legislation), any workplace safety plan disseminated by a federal agency must include: