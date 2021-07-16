Ohio Senator backs proposed legislation to add new guidelines protecting workers from COVID variant

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Senator Sherrod Brown speaks in favor of Lordstown Motors federal loan

WKBN

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – New legislation co-sponsored by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) would provide more information to federal workers on how they are being protected against COVID-19 in the workplace.

This legislation would provide information about workplace safety plans to workers and their families in Ohio and across the country. The Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act – named after a Virginia federal worker who passed away from COVID-19 complications – would require federal agencies to publish and communicate their COVID-19 safety plans, setting a precedent for increased agency transparency around critical safeguards.

There are over 78,000 federal workers in Ohio. In Greene County, home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, federal workers account for nearly one-third of all employment in the county.

The legislation was also introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and passed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on May 13, 2021. It now awaits a vote on the House floor.

According to this legislation (Full text of the legislation), any workplace safety plan disseminated by a federal agency must include:

  • Procedures for testing, contact-tracing and vaccine administration for federal employees, along with other mitigation efforts, including cleaning protocols, implementation of occupancy limits and efforts to ensure proper mask-wearing, social distancing and individual hygiene at worksites
  • Efforts to protect employees who travel for their official duties or who work outside of federal office buildings
  • Safety and health requirements for visitors to federal facilities
  • Contingency options and workplace flexibilities for those at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, or who live in a household with individuals at high risk
  • Protocols for vaccination, including leave policies for individuals who experience severe side effects as a result of vaccination
  • Efforts to ensure continuity of agency operations, including contingency plans, should there be a surge in coronavirus cases
  • Applicable Inspector General Hotline information that employees can use to report instances when agencies do not follow the plan

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com