Ohio Senate unanimously rejects bill calling to limit health director’s authority

The proposal came out of frustration over the economic devastation experienced by many Ohio businesses during the coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (AP/WJW) — The GOP-controlled Ohio Senate rejected an effort by House Republicans Wednesday to limit health director Dr. Amy Acton’s public health orders to 14 days, after which the legislature would have to review them for renewal.

House lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month out of frustration over the economic devastation experienced by many Ohio businesses as a result of the coronavirus shutdown orders.

Senate Bill 1 aimed to restrict Acton’s authority. Its goal was to establish “common-sense limitations” on the director of health’s discretion to issue orders, such as stay-at-home or stay-safe directives, during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House approved Senate Bill 1 May 6, adding an amendment that would require all orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health on or after April 29, 2020 to last no longer than 14 days unless approved for an extension from a bipartisan committee, which is made up of members from the House and Senate. The committee would then decide how long it would last.

Governor Mike DeWine had previously said he would veto the measure if it reached his desk.

FOX 8 reached out to the governor’s office, requesting a statement on the Senate rejecting the measure. DeWine’s office said it has “no additional comment at this time.”