Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown stops proceedings, demands face covering worn on floor

WASHINGTON, DC (WKBN) –– Tensions were high during an overnight voting spree in the Senate this week. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called out a colleague for not wearing a face mask on the Senate floor.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) walked around the room talking to other senators without a face covering. During the debate over a budget resolution, Brown briefly interrupted proceedings.

“I would like to ask Senator Paul in front of everybody to start wearing a mask on the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time, particularly the staff, I appreciate and the presiding officer now for wearing the mask,” Brown said. “But I would appreciate Senator Paul showing the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask when he’s on the senate floor walking around and speaking.”

Paul didn’t respond to Brown’s request and returned to his seat. Last March, Paul was the first U.S. Senator to test positive for the virus.

He has since claimed he has immunity from catching the coronavirus a second time.