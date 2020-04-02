Ohio Sen. Rob Portman encouraging remote voting for lawmakers

Sen. Portman said a half-dozen members have already tested positive for COVID-19 and it wouldn't be wise to gather together

(WKBN) – After lawmakers struggled with votes to pass measures like the latest stimulus package, Ohio Senator Rob Portman is continuing to push for remote voting.

Portman said with more important legislation expected in the coming months, including new budget packages, lawmakers need to avoid gathering back on Capitol Hill and giving the wrong messages to constituents who have been they need to stay home.

“It’s not wise for us to get together right now. It would be violating all the rules we’re telling other people to follow. We do have a half-dozen members or so who tested positive. You know, we do have a situation there when you’re in the Capitol and you’re in close quarters,” he said.



Portman said remoting voting is not allowed under Senate rules, but leaders of both parties can permit it for limited periods during emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.