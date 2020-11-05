Ohio sees record number of hospitalizations, 55% increase from 2 weeks ago

Since Sept. 24, the state has increased testing by only 44%, but the number of cases has increased 280% in the same period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided his first coronavirus briefing of the week Thursday, giving an update on the state of Ohio and the record number of cases and hospitalizations across the state.

“We continue to see increases in COVID-19 patients hospitalized, in the ICU and on ventilators,” said DeWine. “There are 2,075 current patients today which is a 55% increase in hospitalized patients compared to two weeks ago. There are 541 people in ICU. The previous high was 533 in April.”

Data provided by the Ohio Department of Health. (ODH)

Compared to historic data, the seven day average of hospitalizations has surpassed what it was during the stay-at-home order. DeWine warned that hospital admissions are going up “at a very, very high rate.”

DeWine reminded Ohioans that just because there is more testing taking place, doesn’t mean the number of cases will increase along with it. Since Sept. 24, the state has increased testing by only 44%, but the number of cases has increased 280% in the same period.

With such a rapid increase of cases throughout Ohio, the state now has 56 counties at a Level 3 Public Emergency — the highest the number has been since the start of the pandemic. There are now only two yellow counties, but Monroe and Morgan County are also seeing the same upward trends as neighboring counties.

“We are once again at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19. Cases are spiking and are at an all-time high, but, the good news is that we are closer than ever to getting a vaccine. It’s always darkest before the dawn, but the light is coming. Ohio needs to be ready,” said DeWine.

This leaves 86% of Ohioans in red counties. DeWine said that the there have been enough cases in the last two weeks warrant a serious risk of the average person catching the virus.

