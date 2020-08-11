Ohio removed from New York’s travel advisory list

Under the advisory, people traveling to New York from the states on the list will have to quarantine for 14 days

(WKBN) – Ohioans can now travel to New York State again without quarantining.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the updated travel advisory for the state on Tuesday, removing Ohio, Alaska, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Washington from its list. The update adds Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.

Under the advisory, people traveling to New York from the states on the list will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts – we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory,” Cuomo said.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

