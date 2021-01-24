Ohio plans for second phase of vaccine distribution

This means people ages 75 and older will be able to get the vaccine as well as those with underlying health issues and development disorders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll into Ohio, and on Monday, the age cut-off will decrease by five years. This means people ages 75 and older will be able to get the vaccine.

The vaccine distribution also opens up to people under that age who have serious underlying health problems laid out by the governor’s office.

“We’re all in the same pile. They get one shipment to the state of Ohio, then they disburse it,” said Erin Bishop, the healthcare commissioner of Youngstown’s City Health Department.

“That’s our goal. Every week, we’re getting out and getting into the community where they need to be,” Bishop said.

Some Ohioans younger than 75 with severe health issues and developmental disorders are also eligible to get the vaccine.

“Severe asthma that has put you in the hospital over the last year, severe heart disease that has put you in the hospital. Not everyone who has asthma can get it,” Bishop said.

The governor’s office has outlined all of the conditions — cerebral palsy, spina bifida, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia are just a few of them.

Youngstown City Health Department says it doesn’t yet have a system in place to verify that someone has one of the approved conditions, but a plan could be on the way.

“We have a call with the governor on Monday to see what other places are doing. I just have a hard time asking someone to verify a condition,” Bishop said.

This week, they will also begin administering second doses of the vaccine.

Bishop says the people she’s talked to are so relieved to be able to get the vaccine.

“I saw so many people last week who were teary-eyed because, for them, this is a way they can see their kids again. There are people who have not seen their children in almost a year,” Bishop said. “A lot of people have not left their home — have not left their house since March.”

