Ohio orders insurance companies to continue coverage for employees during shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be issuing an order that will allow all employers to take care of their employees’ health insurance during the state’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Husted said the order will give employers a two-month grace period to pay insurance premiums to their insurance providers.

“I would hope that this will give them some relief at this time and health insurers must allow employers to continue covering employees even if the employee would otherwise become ineligible because of a decrease in the hours they work per week,” Husted said.

The details of the order will be coming “very soon,” Husted said.

The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first death due to the virus Friday. There are also 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.