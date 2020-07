Thursday night, Frosty's Bar said it was closing because of positive tests

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio National Guard is in Put-in-Bay this weekend testing all workers on the island for COVID-19.

Related Content Put-in-Bay Mayor asks visitors to wear masks, social distance after outbreak tied to island Video

Up to 1,000 workers will be tested.

Officials want to get a handle on which locations have issues.

Thursday night, Frosty’s Bar said it was closing because of positive tests.

Since Father’s Day, a number of the new COVID-19 cases in Ohio and Michigan have been traced back to Put-in-Bay.