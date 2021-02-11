Ohio National Guard starts helping with COVID-19 vaccine efforts

It's part of a statewide effort to make sure every eligible Ohioan can get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio National Guard is working with the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Aging and community partners to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

“Our joint task force supporting the state’s COVID-19 response has assembled vaccination

teams of medics and nurses. They will work with local and state partners to expand

vaccination capabilities to reach more Ohioans with this important tool in our battle against the

virus,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.

The effort focuses on people who are the most susceptible to the virus, such as older Ohioans and those who are immunocompromised.

“This is important to our general population and the start of us getting out to our communities

to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ohio Air National Guard Maj. Shelly Brackman, a

clinical nurse and officer with the joint task force’s medical team.

This program follows Ohio’s phased plan for administering the vaccine.

The National Guard has been helping with the state’s coronavirus response since last March. There are about 1,000 soldiers and airmen deployed to support missions in Ohio, including PPE and vaccine warehousing, food distributions and sample test collections.