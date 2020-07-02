Ohio National Guard helps provide coronavirus care at state prison in Trumbull County

The seven-member team arrived at the facility in Leavittsburg Wednesday to help with sick inmates

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio National Guard medical personnel have been deployed to the Trumbull Correctional Institution to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-member team arrived at the facility in Leavittsburg Wednesday. There is already a prison medical staff shortage and more inmates with the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 26 staff members at TCI have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11 have recovered. Five inmates have tested positive and are currently still fighting it off. There are 29 more inmates still waiting for test results.

Team members are taking temperatures, vitals and providing other support in line with their level of medical training.

“There’s still work to be done in order to contain this virus and protect the health and safety of our loved ones,” Major General John C. Harris, Jr. said. “As Ohioans who have taken an oath to serve this great state, the Ohio National Guard will continue to be ready to help our fellow citizens.”

Ohio National Guard airmen and soldiers have previously augmented medical and guard staffing, constructed temporary housing and taken COVID-19 sample collections at several state and federal prisons, including Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.