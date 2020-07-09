Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ohio Lt. Governor touts experimental COVID-19 treatment, encourages donors

Coronavirus

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted asked those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to the Red Cross

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Red Cross, generic

Credit: American Red Cross/Simon’s Photo/Moment/GettyImages

(WKBN) – Thursday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted again encouraged people to donate convalescent plasma to help treat others battling COVID-19.

The procedure of using the plasma of those who have recovered from the coronavirus is still considered to be an experimental treatment. However, it has shown some positive results among some COVID-19 patients.

“Convalescent plasma is very helpful,” Husted said. “It’s rich in antibodies that could be used to attack COVID-19 as a treatment for the severity of the virus and for the length and duration.”

You must be fully recovered from the coronavirus for two weeks before donating to the American Red Cross, which has a convalescent plasma bank.

If you’re interested in donating, you must fill out a form through the Red Cross. you can find more information about donating on the Red Cross’s website.

To find more information on convalescent plasma donation eligibility requirements, visit the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donation Page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award