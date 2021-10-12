Ohio law banning mandatory vaccinations in public schools goes into effect this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Things are changing for Ohio school districts thinking about requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, an Ohio law goes into effect that bans mandatory vaccinations in public schools.

House Bill 244, signed into law in July, says that public schools and colleges cannot require someone to receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by United States Food and Drug Administration.

It also says public schools and colleges cannot discriminate against someone who has not gotten the vaccine by requiring them to do activities that differ from those who have been vaccinated.

The bill, seen below, also says this ban doesn’t apply to hospitals owned or operated by a state institution of higher education.

As of now, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full FDA approval for anyone 16 and older. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine remains under emergency use authorization for those 12-16 years old.