Ohio launches website of COVID-19 vaccine providers as it expands to older residents

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health launched a website on Friday to help residents find the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, the state launched phase 1A of its vaccination plan, which included health care workers, first responders, and nursing home staff and residents.

The next phase is 1B:

The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

The website, vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov, allows people to look up where the vaccine is available by searching county and zip code. The site lists contact information so residents can find out how to register or schedule an appointment.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state, just like others in the country, is dealing with a scarcity of the vaccine. Ohio will receive about 100,000 doses next week and there are about 425,000 people 80 and older.

“We can do the math and it’s going to take a while. But we wanted to get started and frankly, we wanted to give our 80-year-olds who have the most risk, the most risk at least a week head start,” DeWine said.