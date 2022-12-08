COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago.

COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a return to past trends. ODH said its report last week factors in eight days of COVID-19 cases, while the previous week's report only had six days. This shrank the previous case count while growing the one last week.

However, that heightened case rate has stuck around, at least for an additional week. The latest numbers show just 30 cases fewer than compared to 16,091 in the Dec. 1 report.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 2,294 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw a plateau of people hospitalized with the virus alongside the latest case numbers, which stays consistent with the previous week. The 605 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past eight days (about 86 per day) show a decrease of two compared to the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths declined for Ohio, as ODH said 86 died from the virus compared to 92 deaths the week prior and 75 before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,259,911 +16,061 Hospitalizations 131,574 +605 Deaths 40,644 +86 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 4,835 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 4,565 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.