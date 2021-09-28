Ohio House Republicans debut new anti-vaccine mandate bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have introduced a bill putting limits on employers’ ability to require that employees receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.

The bill assigned to the House Health Committee would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for three main reasons. Those are for negative medical reactions to the vaccine, proven natural immunity as demonstrated by the presence of COVID-19 antibodies and reasons of conscience including religious convictions.

The bill’s co-sponsors are GOP Reps. Rick Carfagna of Delaware and Bill Seitz of Cincinnati.