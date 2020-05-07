Ohio House of Representatives votes to limit Dr. Amy Acton’s power

The bill requires any extensions of the stay-at-home order or any new orders to go through lawmakers first

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Ohio House of Representatives voted to limit the power of state health director Dr. Amy Acton. The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate and if it passes there, would require the governor’s signature.

For the first time since the early days of the coronavirus, both chambers of the Ohio Legislature met at the statehouse in Columbus. Some wore a mask of some sort and others didn’t.

State Senators Mike Rulli, of Mahoning County, and Sean O’Brien, of Trumbull County, posed with their face coverings on the floor of the Senate before the session began. But the focus was on the House.

It was mostly Republicans who were in favor of limiting Acton’s power.

“Substitute Senate Bill 1 will mean fewer regulations, more transparency, more accountability, while protecting Ohioans’ health and freedoms,” said Rep. Scott Wiggam (R – Wooster).

“It says to the public we don’t trust the health experts and the safety experts to do their job efficiently and effectively,” said Rep. Allison Russo (D – Columbus).

The bill, which passed the House 58-37, will not allow the existing stay-at-home order to be extended without approval of the ten-member Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review.

Also, any further orders from the department of health will be limited to 14 days, with any extensions requiring committee approval as well.

“This is good government,” said Rep. Anthony Devitis (R – Green), assistant majority floor leader. “It’s about having some legislative authority and a process for which we can communicate with the health director.”

“I’m concerned that the thing that we are debating today is going to make the job of Dr. Amy Acton, our director of health in Ohio, to make her job harder,” said Rep. Fred Strahorn (D – Dayton).

Youngstown Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan, a Democrat, voted “no” and issued a statement:

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and the Republicans throw the doctor under the ambulance. This is a disgusting abuse of power.”

Governor Mike DeWine also issued a statement Wednesday:

“My administration is focused on the important things we need to do to help businesses responsibly reopen while protecting Ohioans’ health and safety. This week alone, this included increasing coronavirus testing and tracing, balancing Ohio’s budget and working on plans to move Ohio’s economy forward. Ohioans need their legislators focused on these important issues. Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy.”

Sen. O’Brien said he doesn’t see the bill passing in the State Senate, if it even gets to a vote. It’s also highly unlikely DeWine would approve something that limits the power of his own health director.