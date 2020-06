The selected hospitals will get the money through direct deposit

(WKBN) – Twenty-eight hospitals in Ohio will each receive at least $5 million from federal grants.

The money will go to hospitals that serve a high number of Medicaid patients or patients without health insurance.

The selected hospitals will get the money through direct deposit.

The highest amount granted can be up to $50 million.

The grants come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and total just over $400 million.