Ohio health dept. to retire system after miscount in COVID deaths

Coronavirus

Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the COVID-19 death count

by: Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Hospital patient, surgery generic

Credit: gorodenkoff via Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A state health department official says an outdated reporting system led to the undercount of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio and will now be retired.

The Ohio Department of Health will retire the manual system that has provided a real-time death toll from the pandemic.

Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the death count.

The department switched Tuesday to exclusively relying on a slower but more reliable and accurate system to count virus-related deaths. It had used this slower process as a quality check to reconcile the data from the manual system that failed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com