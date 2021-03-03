Ohio health dept. to retire system after miscount in COVID deaths

Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the COVID-19 death count

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A state health department official says an outdated reporting system led to the undercount of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio and will now be retired.

The Ohio Department of Health will retire the manual system that has provided a real-time death toll from the pandemic.

Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the death count.

The department switched Tuesday to exclusively relying on a slower but more reliable and accurate system to count virus-related deaths. It had used this slower process as a quality check to reconcile the data from the manual system that failed.