Ohio health commissioner reports less mask compliance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing Thursday, he said more people are not wearing masks.

He said the Ohio Health Commissioner said they are seeing less mask compliance when people are out and are not wearing them when with friends and family.

Our health commissioners tell us they are seeing less and less mask compliance when people are out and that people aren’t wearing masks when they are with friends and family. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

DeWine said this is not the time to be complacent or comfortable.

“It is the time to be vigilant to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors,” DeWine said.

There are now 29 Ohio counties at the red level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Red means there is very high exposure and spread.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, a total of 175,843 (+2,178) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,038 (+5) deaths and 165,627 (+108) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 147,063 recovered cases in the state.

