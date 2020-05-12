Ohio gyms sue Ohio Health Department for ‘right to exist’

The case is pending before Judge Eugene Lucci in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law moved to enjoin the Ohio Department of Health from continuing to enforce its closure of gyms and fitness centers from the director’s April 30 Stay Safe Ohio order.

They announced in a release Tuesday it was on behalf of 35 gyms across the state.

The April 30 order opens, or provides a pathway to opening, many Ohio industries. However, it leaves gyms closed indefinitely without regard to whether gyms are capable of operating safely, the release said.

The 1851 Center’s complain asserts that the health director’s discretion over matters of quaranting and isolation is impermissibly vague and violates separation of powers on its face.

They also said the use of those powers to criminalize gyms that could otherwise comply with each of the safety regulations articulated in the April 30 order violates operators’ rights to equal protection.

“The Ohio Constitution requires greater scrutiny of vague and discriminatory enactments that trample Ohioans’ property rights. Ohio gyms are capable of operating safely, and have the right to operate on equal terms with other Ohio businesses. Once gyms have opened, we are committed to ensuring that these arbitrary policies never recur,” explained 1851 Center Executive Director Maurice Thompson in the release.

The case is pending before Judge Eugene Lucci in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.