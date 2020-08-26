Ohio entertainment order mirrors sporting event rules

Outdoor venues will be limited to 1,500 spectators or 15% seating capacity, whichever is lower

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio health officials released a new order permitting entertainment venues to open up.

The order is similar to the order released last week on sporting events. Outdoor venues will be limited to 1,500 spectators or 15% seating capacity, whichever is lower.

Indoor venues will be limited to 300 or 15% capacity.

Social distancing rules and face coverings will be required.

Venues must have a ‘spectator pathway’ to allow for distancing as fans move from parking lots through ticket lines, and to their seats.

There will also need to be one-way entries, exits and aisles.

It is also recommended that contact-free ticketing be utilized to eliminate congestion at the box office.

