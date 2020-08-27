Ohio down to 6 red counties, lowest since alert system started

DeWine said health officials will be keeping a "very close" eye on universities and schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state is down six red counties.

It is the lowest number of red counties, and the smallest number of Ohioans living in red counties since the alert system started.

There are 76 counties that are at the same alert level, which is the smallest movement between levels.

Continuing at the red level are:

Eire

Lorain

Lucas

Mercer

Preble

New red counties:

Montgombery

No county in the Valley is at the red level. Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties remain at Level 2 (orange), which means there is increased exposure and spread.

Level 1 (Yellow) – active exposure and spread

Level 2 (Orange) – increased exposure and spread

Level 3 (Red) – Very high exposure and spread

Level 4 (Purple) – Severe exposure and spread –

DeWine said health officials will be keeping a “very close” eye on universities and schools as students head back to class.

