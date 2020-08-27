Ohio down to 6 red counties, lowest since alert system started

DeWine said health officials will be keeping a "very close" eye on universities and schools

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state is down six red counties, the lowest number since the alert system was started.

It is the lowest number of red counties, and the smallest number of Ohioans living in red counties since the alert system started.

There are 76 counties that are at the same alert level, which is the smallest movement between levels.

Continuing at the red level are:

  • Eire
  • Lorain
  • Lucas
  • Mercer
  • Preble

New red counties:

  • Montgombery

No county in the Valley is at the red level. Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties remain at Level 2 (orange), which means there is increased exposure and spread.

  • Level 1 (Yellow) – active exposure and spread
  • Level 2 (Orange) – increased exposure and spread
  • Level 3 (Red) – Very high exposure and spread
  • Level 4 (Purple) – Severe exposure and spread –

DeWine said health officials will be keeping a “very close” eye on universities and schools as students head back to class.

