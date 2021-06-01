Ohio DOH rescinds more COVID-19-related health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has signed an order rescinding the following COVID-19-related health orders:

  • Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities.
  • Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders.
  • Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.
  • Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio.
  • Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services.
  • The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers.
  • The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers.

The recissions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2021.

The following orders will remain in effect:

  • The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.
  • The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.
  • The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.
  • The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.

