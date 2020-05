Ohio Department of Health’s new report shows 94 COVID-19 deaths from local long-term care facilities

One nursing home in Columbiana County had 56 COVID-19 cases reported just this week

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health released its latest report on COVID-19 cases within nursing homes across the state.

Mahoning County is among the areas with the most deaths from long-term care facilities, with 68. There were 15 fatalities reported in Columbiana County facilities and 11 deaths reported in Trumbull County.

Breakdown of reported local cases

Deaths are displayed by county of residence as reported to the Ohio Department of Health. These totals do not include residents who have passed away prior to April 15.

The Health Department also broke down where positive cases are being reported.

The following cases were reported in Columbiana County:

The numbers show cases reported this week (current cases) as well as all cases since April 15 (reported as cumulative cases).

Circle of Care nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 3 cumulative staff cases

Salem North nursing home: 51 current resident cases, 51 cumulative resident cases, 5 current staff cases, 5 cumulative staff cases

Salem West nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 23 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 6 cumulative staff cases

The following cases were reported in Mahoning County:

Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing nursing home: 13 current resident cases, 50 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, 10 cumulative staff cases

Brookdale Austintown Senior Living assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Caprice Healthcare Center nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Center for Rehabilitation at Hampton nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Continuing Healthcare of Boardman nursing home: 21 current resident cases, 30 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, 6 cumulative staff cases

Crandall Medical Center nursing home: 61 current resident cases, 77 cumulative resident cases, 14 current staff cases, 19 cumulative staff cases

Hampton Woods Nursing Center nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Humility House nursing home: 11 current resident cases, 22 cumulative resident cases, 9 current staff cases, 18 cumulative staff cases

Inn at Ironwood assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 1 cumulative staff case

Marian Living Center assisted living: 2 current resident cases, 6 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, 5 cumulative staff cases

Masternick Memorial nursing home: 4 current resident cases, 47 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 16 cumulative staff cases

Park Center nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 5 cumulative staff cases

Park Vista Retirement Home nursing home: 17 current resident cases, 17 cumulative resident cases, 7 current staff cases, 7 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley — Boardman nursing home: 10 current resident cases, 22 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, 12 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley — Poland assisted living: 4 current resident cases, 7 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, 3 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley — Poland nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

St. Mary's Alzheimer's Center nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 41 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 34 cumulative staff cases

The Inn at Glenellen assisted living: 1 current resident case, 2 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Victoria House Assisted Living: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Windsor House at Canfield nursing home: 5 current resident cases, 13 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 4 cumulative staff cases

Windsor House at Omni West Manor nursing home: 9 current resident cases, 71 cumulative resident cases, 4 current staff cases, 25 cumulative staff cases

Youngstown city health officials said earlier this week that outbreaks at Park Vista and Omni Manor are now under control.

Since then, workers at Park Vista were given over 50 test kits and all residents and staff at Omni Manor have been tested for COVID-19.

“I talk with them daily and our director of environmental health talks with Park Vista daily. They send us a list of patients that are positive and their temperatures each day and let us know if there’s been any change in their symptoms or if they’ve been moved to the hospital or whatnot. So I feel that this open communication is very positive,” said Erin Bishop, Youngstown city’s health commissioner.

The following cases were reported in Trumbull County:

Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 0 cumulative staff cases

Gillette Nursing Home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 1 cumulative staff case

O'Brien Memorial Nursing Home: 4 current resident cases, 21 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 current staff case

Washington Square nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff cases

Windsor House at Champion nursing home: 4 current resident cases, 6 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 0 cumulative staff cases

