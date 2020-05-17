Ohio Department of Health releases guidelines for public pools

Pool operators in Ohio now have an idea of what protocols to follow this summer at public pools

The Ohio Department of Health released mandatory and recommended operating guidelines.

It prohibits gatherings of groups of different households.

It also calls for more frequent cleanings of bathrooms and public areas.

Pools can reopen May 26, and the Youngstown YMCA Aquatics Director Chris Hughes says it’s just in time for water safety month.

“People will be able to swim in pools that are surveyed by lifeguards versus having to find open water to swim in. We just want people to be safe wherever they do swim,” said Hughes.

To properly prepare the water, the pool at YMCA Youngstown is not likely to open until June.

For the Health Department’s full list of policies you can expect at pools this summer, click here.