Ohio Department of Health mandates COVID-19 testing at all residential care facilities

The mandate says the state will provide guidance if positive cases leave facilities understaffed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is mandating COVID-19 testing of residents and staff at all residential care facilities in the state.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed the mandate Friday morning, which will go into effect on Monday.

Under the mandate, residential care facilities licensed by the health department must cooperate with staff testing and strategic testing of residents to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Each residential care facility must require its staff to be tested. State guidelines will consider individual circumstances for residents.

The mandate says the state will provide guidance if positive cases leave facilities understaffed.

This order will be in effect until the state of emergency declared by Governor DeWine ends.

The Department of Health has been tracking COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities and provides weekly updates on its website.

More stories from WKBN.com: