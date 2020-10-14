Ohio Department of Health explains differences in reporting of COVID-19 cases between state, schools

First News received calls from people saying some cases weren't on the state's website or showed up late

(WKBN) – First News has received some calls about COVID-19 cases in schools that our callers say are missing from the state’s coronavirus-monitoring dashboard.

Some of those who contacted WKBN said cases were listed on schools’ websites but not the state’s or that cases showed up too late on the state’s website.

According to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health, schools and school districts report COVID-19 cases to the local health departments, and the local health departments, in turn, report those to the Ohio Department of Health.

“There can be some differences in data based on reporting nuances. Sometimes, dates may differ. Cases are reported during a weekly reporting period of Monday through Sunday. The state dashboard also does not include cases where instruction was provided remotely,” said a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recommended people reach out to their local health departments or school districts if they have questions about the reporting.

