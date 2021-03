(WJW) -- Mothers who have received the COVID-19 vaccination have antibodies in their breast milk that may protect their infants, according to a new study.

“The research suggests babies may be protected from COVID-19 by the acquisition of antibodies through breast milk following their mothers' vaccinations," Dr. Jason Baird, research scientist, said on Providence.org. "We don’t know how long the antibodies will remain in the mothers or the infants. There is more to learn.”