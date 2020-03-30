Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health: 4 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Mahoning County

The health department said there are 117 positive cases confirmed in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health confirmed Monday that there have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Mahoning County.

The health department released the latest numbers for the state on Monday, confirming 1,933 positive cases and 39 deaths in Ohio. There are 475 hospitalizations confirmed in the state.

On their website, the health department said there are 117 confirmed positive cases, 53 hospitalizations and four deaths in Mahoning County.

For the latest information on coronavirus in the state, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

