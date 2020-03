Right now there are two cases in Trumbull county and 14 in Cuyahoga county

(WKBN) – As of 2 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health announced 10 new cases in the state, bringing the total up to 36.

In the state of Ohio, there are 350 people that have been tested, 139 have been negative.