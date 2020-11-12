Ohio COVID numbers show third wave of virus hitting hard

Ohio's health advisory map shows from November 5 to Nov. 12, there is a lot more red

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third wave of coronavirus is hitting Ohio harder than the last two.

There are thousands of new cases a day.

Ohio’s health advisory map shows from November 5 to Nov. 12, there is a lot more red, 68 counties to be exact. Those counties have high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

Last week vs. this week. The entire state is filling in with red. pic.twitter.com/uVJj9QHMUE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 12, 2020

“We are going to have very bad consequences if this thing continues to go up at the rate it is going,” DeWine said. “Just look at how much it is jumping every single day.”

We were warned. Back in March, Dr. Amy Acton told us during a peak surge we could see 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day. Eight months ago, those numbers were unbelievable, but here we are.

Governor DeWine says something has to be done.

“It is not a question. It is not an option. We have to take action. It would be totally irresponsible at this point not to take actions,” he said.

During his address Wednesday night, DeWine threatened to close restaurants, bars and gyms again.

He also reissued the statewide mask order with new provisions for businesses.

“If I could wave a wand and we were doing 90% mask compliance every place in public, I would say we got it, but we are seeing an inconsistency,” DeWine said.

He pointed to the numbers. Just a month ago on October 13, we were seeing 1,400 new cases.

Over the past week alone, we’ve been averaging at least 5,000 cases a day.

DeWine looks at it from a prosecutor standpoint.

“On this issue on masks, the jury is back and the verdict is masks work and masks are needed,” he said.

