Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates as Delta wave hits December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio, along with the rest of the United States, has entered a new phase in the latest wave of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Last week the state saw its most cases since September, and the newly discovered omicron variant lofts uncertainty on top of increasing infections. Cases are rising in every county in the Buckeye State, but they’re not rising evenly everywhere.

The Ohio Department of Health often references the rate of onset cases per population over the past two weeks as it keeps track of the virus’ spread. Ohio’s rate of onset cases per 1,000 residents in the past two weeks is 6.64 as of Sunday, Dec. 5.

Leading the state are these 10 counties, mostly smaller in population and located in the northern half of the state:

10. Van Wert County: 9.05 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 28,275

New cases in past two weeks: 256

Total cases: 4,693

Total hospitalizations: 143

Total deaths: 95

9. Marion County: 9.11 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 65,093

New cases in past two weeks: 593

Total cases: 13,440

Total hospitalizations: 497

Total deaths: 196

8. Fulton County: 9.40 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 42,126

New cases in past two weeks: 396

Total cases: 7,262

Total hospitalizations: 395

Total deaths: 113

7. Lake County: 9.44 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 230,149

New cases in past two weeks: 2,172

Total cases: 32,696

Total hospitalizations: 1,091

Total deaths: 501

6. Carroll County: 9.51 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 26,914

New cases in past two weeks: 256

Total cases: 3,711

Total hospitalizations: 237

Total deaths: 78

5. Allen County: 9.60 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 102,351

New cases in past two weeks: 983

Total cases: 19,119

Total hospitalizations: 1,324

Total deaths: 326

4. Sandusky County: 9.98 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 58,518

New cases in past two weeks: 584

Total cases: 9,428

Total hospitalizations: 627

Total deaths: 166

3. Ashtabula County: 10.12 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 97,241

New cases in past two weeks: 984

Total cases: 12,927

Total hospitalizations: 718

Total deaths: 237

2. Crawford County: 10.77 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 41,494

New cases in past two weeks: 447

Total cases: 7,356

Total hospitalizations: 471

Total deaths: 150

1. Williams County: 10.98 cases per 1,000

Population (2019): 36,692

New cases in past two weeks: 403

Total cases: 6,538

Total hospitalizations: 292

Total deaths: 99

As for the remaining counties in NBC4’s coverage area, they rank as follows (of 88 counties):