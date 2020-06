The employee at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility has tested positive for the virus Friday

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One Ohio correctional facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 37 inmates are currently in quarantine at the correctional facility, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections.

No other information is known at this time.