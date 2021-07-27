Ohio college to offer $25K scholarship to new, vaccinated students

DELAWARE, Ohio (WKBN) – In a push to get more students vaccinated, an Ohio college is offering a $25,000 scholarship as an incentive.

Ohio Wesleyan University is offering the scholarship for new and transfer students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who apply through their Fast Track process by Aug. 9.

“Currently, only a handful of colleges in Ohio are requiring all students to be vaccinated,” said Stefanie Niles, Ed.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “We know that many students out there would prefer to live and learn on a campus where they feel safe and where they know they won’t have to experience another year of mask-wearing and social distancing. We can offer that at Ohio Wesleyan.”

All classes at Ohio Wesleyan will be in-person for the 2021-2022 school year unless health guidance changes.

All students must be vaccinated against COVID-19.