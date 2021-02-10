Ohio Board of Education issues resolution to get students back to in-person classes

The resolution states that more is known about the virus showing the low risk of children experiencing serious complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution to “Re-affirm the Irreplaceable Role of In-Person Learning for K-12 Education in Ohio.”

The resolution was adopted at the Board’s February meeting Tuesday.

The Board is calling on local school boards to provide, where feasible, a fully in-person, non-hybrid learning option for children of families who want it.

The Board also urges local school boards to implement solutions to protect teachers and staff who are at high-risk.

The resolution states that more is known about the virus showing the low risk of children experiencing serious complications from the disease and that vaccines are now being administered to teachers and school staff.

An excerpt of the resolution reads: