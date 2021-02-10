Ohio Board of Education issues resolution to get students back to in-person classes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution to “Re-affirm the Irreplaceable Role of In-Person Learning for K-12 Education in Ohio.”
The resolution was adopted at the Board’s February meeting Tuesday.
The Board is calling on local school boards to provide, where feasible, a fully in-person, non-hybrid learning option for children of families who want it.
The Board also urges local school boards to implement solutions to protect teachers and staff who are at high-risk.
The resolution states that more is known about the virus showing the low risk of children experiencing serious complications from the disease and that vaccines are now being administered to teachers and school staff.
An excerpt of the resolution reads:
Children, the demographic least at risk, have had their educational experiences disrupted, negatively impacting their academic and social growth and development. Parents and families have been challenged trying to maintain their employment responsibilities while supervising their children’s education and safety at home, which for many has brought agonizing decisions and created emotional and economic hardship. Ever-changing schedules, constant uncertainty, social isolation, and the loss of major life events have contributed to rising rates of depression and suicidal ideation among our youth.RESOLUTION TO REAFFIRM THE IRREPLACEABLE ROLE OF IN-PERSON LEARNING FOR K-12 EDUCATION IN OHIO