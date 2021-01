SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - Some people in the Leetonia, Salem, Columbiana corridor of Columbiana County have been having trouble lately getting their trashed picked up. Turns out the company responsible, Aarrow Disposal, is having COVID problems.

Trash cans line the streets in Salem. We received a complaint here WKBN 27 First News saying some people haven't had their trash collected in weeks.