Ohio among states authorized for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody treatment

(WKBN) – On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced changes in the emergency authorized use of two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

The emergency use authorization now allows the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together only in states, territories and U.S. jurisdictions where recent data shows the combined frequency of variants resistant to the treatment is less than or equal to 5%.

Areas exceeding the 5% resistance level will not be allowed to use the treatment.

The drug is intended to prevent severe COVID-19 cases and hospitalization.

The FDA encourages health care providers to use other authorized monoclonal antibody treatments that work against the variants in their area.

Ohio is one of several dozen states authorized to use the treatment. Pennsylvania is not on the list. The full list is available here.