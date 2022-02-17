COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Attorney General David Yost published a release claiming that COVID-19 stimulus checks contributed to the recent record surge of opioid overdoses.

The findings were from a study published by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science. According to the release, a peer-reviewed study, titled “COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Opioid Deaths,” has been accepted for publication by the International Journal of Drug Policy.

The study found that spikes in opioid-related overdose deaths during the second quarter of 2020 coincided with delivery of federal stimulus checks to the public.

According to the study, in the second quarter of 2020, more Ohioans died of opioid overdoses than at any point since 2010. Data was provided by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the Center For Disease Control (CDC), from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses. According to the release, this was the most recorded in a 12-month period since the CDC began publicly tracking the opioid epidemic in 1999 and a 28% increase over the previous year.

“Throwing money at a problem isn’t always the best solution,” Yost said. “Let the data be the guide to learn from the past. Addiction is a sickness you can’t cure with just cash.”